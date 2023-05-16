First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.98 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $83,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.