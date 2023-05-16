First Trust Advisors LP Has $90.12 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $90,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $644.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.08.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

