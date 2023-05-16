First Trust Advisors LP Has $90.80 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $90,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ATO opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.