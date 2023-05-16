First Trust Advisors LP Has $91.01 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,515,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Garmin worth $91,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

