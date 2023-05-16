First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,817,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $93,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.