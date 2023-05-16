First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $95,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4,097.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 290,072 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.