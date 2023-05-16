First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,250,310 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,001,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $87,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. now owns 713,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.