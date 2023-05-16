First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 84,930 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $83,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.