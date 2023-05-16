First Trust Advisors LP Sells 237,279 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $85,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 853,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

About AstraZeneca

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

