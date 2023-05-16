Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

