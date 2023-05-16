FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.88.

AFN stock opened at C$53.19 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$28.80 and a 52-week high of C$63.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -23.17%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

