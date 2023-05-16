FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:AIT opened at $129.55 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

