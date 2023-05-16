FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Orion Group by 179.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

