FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 562.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,419,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

