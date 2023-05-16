FY2023 Earnings Estimate for UMH Properties, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report released on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.