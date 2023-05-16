FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.10 million.

