FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.36. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.22.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

IFC opened at C$201.06 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$172.04 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.