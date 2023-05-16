FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Lowered by Analyst

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.0 %

ASM opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

