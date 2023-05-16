FY2023 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BW stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,750 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

