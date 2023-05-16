FY2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Reduced by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
