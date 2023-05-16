FY2023 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,461 shares of company stock worth $762,241,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

