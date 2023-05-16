FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dyadic International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 72.57% and a negative net margin of 332.14%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

Dyadic International Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.93 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.