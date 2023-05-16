FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Lifted by Analyst

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.16. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $333.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $345.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

