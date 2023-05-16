FY2023 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn ($5.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.71). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($6.71) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.