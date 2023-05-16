FY2023 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opsens in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Opsens had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of C$10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.37 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

