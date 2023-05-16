FY2023 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Raised by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed stock opened at $232.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.84. ResMed has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,016,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

