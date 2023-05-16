FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 261.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

