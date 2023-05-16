FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Boosted by William Blair

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,805,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,283,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,388 shares of company stock worth $6,766,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

