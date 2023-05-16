FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted by Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

TH stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

