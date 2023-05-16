FY2023 EPS Estimates for uniQure Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 440,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

