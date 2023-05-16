Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 7.3 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,604 shares of company stock valued at $687,221. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

