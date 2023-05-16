Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TV. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $972.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.