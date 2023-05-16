Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $48.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

