Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 9th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries
In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
