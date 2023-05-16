Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 9th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

