HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 16,548 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

