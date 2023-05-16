HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,736 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

