HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 573,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 166,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.



