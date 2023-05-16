HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

