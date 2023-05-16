HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for MannKind in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MannKind stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,428.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

