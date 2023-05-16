HC Wainwright Comments on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

