HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

SSL stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

