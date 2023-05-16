Head-To-Head Comparison: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NewtekOne and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NewtekOne presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $105.17 million 2.76 $32.31 million $1.39 8.17 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

