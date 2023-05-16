Head-To-Head Contrast: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 22.86% -64.06% 10.79% Smith Micro Software -63.51% -27.22% -21.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dropbox and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.37 billion 3.41 $553.20 million $1.53 14.78 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.51 -$29.28 million ($0.55) -2.20

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dropbox and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 3 2 0 2.17 Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 201.65%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in May 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

