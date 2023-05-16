Head-To-Head Review: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13% Bright Green N/A -289.58% -186.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Cannabis and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 139.32%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Bright Green.

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $211.59 million 0.97 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.10 Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million N/A N/A

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

