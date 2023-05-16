Head-To-Head Survey: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $376.76 million 3.86 $44.38 million ($0.18) -61.00 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Beauty Health and GlucoTrack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 12.13% 1.97% 0.49% GlucoTrack N/A -161.18% -113.54%

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats GlucoTrack on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

