Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

