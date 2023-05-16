Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

