Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,134,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 1,878,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,113.3 days.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

