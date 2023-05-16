Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

HGTXU opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.73%.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

