Huntington National Bank Acquires 681 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.